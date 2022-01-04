Mehbooba Mufti writes to Amit Shah on arrest of youth on terror charges

-
ALSO READ
Mobile internet to be restored in J&K's Srinagar, Budgam by 7 pm today
US-based service provider seeks details in Parra case; police sends replies
Situation in J-K worsened after abrogation of Article 370: Mehbooba
Amit Shah in J&K on 3-day visit, first since abrogation of Article 370
Mehbooba Mufti alleges Centre uses "repression" to deal with J&K situation
-
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in the case of a 19-year-old youth arrested by the NIA on charges of radicalising and motivating youths to join terror ranks.
The former chief minister said the arrest of Arsalan Feroz by the NIA was odd as the teenager was earlier released by the Jammu and Kashmir Police after "they could not find anything adverse against him" while he was in custody for 40 days.
"In your last trip to Kashmir you spoke emphatically about engaging with the youth here. Despite our political differences, I am sure we can agree that such incidents will only alienate our young generation further and leave them with permanent scars and a sense of despondency for a long time. I request you to personally intervene in this case and ensure that justice is served," Mehbooba Mudti said in a letter to Shah.
According to NIA, the PDP leader said, Arsalan who recently could not take his twelfth class exams owing to his detention has been accused of being a TRF operative indulging in radicalisation and motivating youth to join the ranks of militant organisations.
The PDP president said she met Arsalan's family including his father who suffered a stroke because of the "dire situation his son is in".
Arsalan comes from a modest background and his family is struggling to make ends meet, she said urging Shah to look into the matter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU