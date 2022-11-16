JUST IN
India's aviation safety rank to improve after UN agency audit: DGCA
Masks no more compulsory during air travel, says civil aviation ministry
Economic self-reliance empowers women, says President Droupadi Murmu
Assam govt launches initiative 'Assam Millet Mission' to boost agri sector
G20 summit: PM Narendra Modi meets Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese
PM Modi meets Italy's Meloni at G20 summit in Bali, holds bilateral talks
Need to expand benefits of digital technology across the globe: PM at G20
PM holds 'fruitful' talks with German Chancellor Scholz on sidelines of G20
CAG as institution has exemplified spinal strength: Vice President Dhankar
Prez Droupadi Murmu, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan visit tribal museum in Bhopal
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
India's aviation safety rank to improve after UN agency audit: DGCA
Business Standard

Mehrauli murder case: Delhi Police seeks narco test of accused Aaftab

According to the police official, one of victim Shradaha Walkar's friends Laxman, who alerted her father, will be asked to join the investigation

Topics
Delhi Police | Murder | Narcotics

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Police
"We have applied for the narco test of Poonawala. We have not received permission from the court yet," the official said

Delhi Police has sought narco test of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner and dumping her body parts in a forest area in south Delhi's Chhatarpur, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Police are yet to get permission from the court, the official added.

Police have recovered 13 body parts, believed to be of the woman, from different areas which will be sent for DNA analysis. The investigating team is also likely to approach dating app Bumble through which the duo met.

According to the police official, one of victim Shradaha Walkar's friends Laxman, who alerted her father, will be asked to join the investigation.

"We have applied for the narco test of Poonawala. We have not received permission from the court yet," the official said.

Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar in May and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi Police

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 17:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.