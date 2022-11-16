JUST IN
G20 summit: PM Narendra Modi meets Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese
PM Modi meets Italy's Meloni at G20 summit in Bali, holds bilateral talks
Need to expand benefits of digital technology across the globe: PM at G20
PM holds 'fruitful' talks with German Chancellor Scholz on sidelines of G20
CAG as institution has exemplified spinal strength: Vice President Dhankar
Prez Droupadi Murmu, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan visit tribal museum in Bhopal
Delhi's November AQI: With 3 days in 'severe' grade, 2022 better than 2021
NASA's mightiest moon rocket Artemis 1 blasts off 50 years after Apollo
No sector, fuel source should be singled out for action: India at COP27
1.52 mn foreigners visited India in 2021, highest from US: Officials
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
G20 summit: PM Narendra Modi meets Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese
Business Standard

Assam govt launches initiative 'Assam Millet Mission' to boost agri sector

A special initiative, Assam Millet Mission, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for this purpose

Topics
Assam | agriculture sector

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

farmers
PTI Photo

The Assam government on Wednesday launched a special programme aimed at increasing agriculture productivity and doubling farmers' income.

A special initiative, Assam Millet Mission, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for this purpose.

Launched Assam Millet Mission, targeted to raise nutrition quotient & doubling farmers' income. To increase productivity, it will also contribute in crop diversification, Sarma tweeted.

Distributed power tillers, pump sets, mini trucks, harvesters, crop seeds, financial aids among beneficiaries, he added.

The chief minister also inaugurated six soil testing and quality control labs, and two knowledge centres, which will help the state become self-sufficient in agriculture.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Assam

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 16:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.