Mehul Choksi appeal to 5G network: Key court hearings on Wednesday

Habeas corpus plea for comes before Caribbean court and in Delhi the High Court will hear a plea against 5G network. Here are some key court hearings today.



Choksi pleas comes before Caribbean court

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court has debarred Dominican authorities from deporting fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, wanted in the Punjab Bank loan fraud case until the matter discussed further in a hearing scheduled for June 2. An eight-member team from India has reached Dominica along with the documents supporting his extradition.

On May 28, the court taking note of the habeas corpus petition filed by Choksi's legal team directed the respondents to not remove the fugitive from the Commonwealth of Dominica until further notice.

Media reports quoting Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal said the legal team had filed a habeas corpus petition and highlighted deprivation of access and constitutional rights to him for legal assistance.

After Choksi went missing from Antigua, authorities launched a massive manhunt and issued an Interpol Yellow Notice. He was traced and captured in Dominica.

Choksi, along with Nirav Modi, is accused of siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore from PNB using letters of undertaking.

Juhi Chawla vs 5G network

On May 31, actress-environmentalist Juhi Chawla approached the Delhi High Court against the setting up of 5G wireless networks across the country. The case will be heard on June 2.

According to reports, the suit filed by Chawla and two others has said if the telecom industry's plans for 5G come to fruition, no person, animal, bird, insect, and plant on earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today.

The suit, filed through advocate Deepak Khosla, has sought direction to the authorities to certify to the public at large that how 5G technology is safe to humans, animals and every type of living organism, flora and fauna.

The plea added that in April 2019, Brussels became the first major city in the world to halt any further steps in the 5G rollout on account of health hazards.

Madras Bar Association's challenge against Tribunals Reforms Ordinance

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the plea filed by Madras Bar Association challenging the Tribunals Reforms to the extent it amends section 184 and 186 of 2017. The next hearing is now on June 2.

According to the LiveLaw report, a three-judge Bench of Justice Nageswara Rao, Justice Hemant Gupta, and Justice Ravindra Bhat was initially inclined to start hearing the arguments but later decided to adjourn the matter as all the Judges did not have all the compilations filed by the Counsels.

"We have the whole day on Wednesday. Let us get all the papers in order, and we will start at 10:30 on Wednesday," the report said quoting the Bench.

Plea against Tarun Tejpal's acquittal

Post Tarun Tejpal's acquittal in an alleged sexual assault case on May 21, the Goa government filed an appeal in the Bombay High Court against the verdict. The vacation bench of the HC adjourned the hearing to June 2.

The court directed the Additional District and Sessions Court in North Goa to rewrite references that reveal the identity of the victim in its 527-page order that acquitted Tejpal from charges.

The former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine was arrested on November 30 in 2013 after allegedly raping his colleague at a five-star resort in North Goa.

Transfer plea hearing in MSCB scam

The petition filed by people seeking transfer of the probe into the Rs 25,000 crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank scam allegedly involving Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister to the CBI will be heard on June 2.

The case pertained to loans running into several thousand crore rupees obtained by sugar cooperatives, spinning mills, and other entities from the district and cooperative banks.

The FIR, registered following a Bombay High Court order, had named Pawar and 70 others.

According to the FIR, the state exchequer suffered losses of Rs 25,000 crore between January 1, 2007 and December 31, 2017 due to irregularities in the bank.