Metoo movement: To act or not to act, here're legal conundrums of employer

Just as Harvey Weinstein’s infamous downfall hit a year’s mark, the #metoo movement has been refuelled in India. With women breaking their silence across the nation, big-wigs across spheres have been called out.

The allegations — be it in the realms of Bollywood, media and politics or the good old IT sector —mostly cover workplace harassment. Amid the debate on the pros and cons of the #metoo campaign, what has fallen out of sight is, how employers are grappling with the movement and the related fundamental legal issues. Sufficiency of an online post The ...