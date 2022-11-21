JUST IN
Business Standard

Metro operations to be curtailed on Grey Line on Tuesday for speed test

Delhi Metro operations on the Grey Line will not be available for an hour on November 22 to undertake speed trials on the Dwarka-Dhansa Bus Stand section, officials said on Monday

Topics
Delhi Metro | Delhi-NCR

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Metro
Photo: Shutterstock

Delhi Metro operations on the Grey Line will not be available for an hour on November 22 to undertake speed trials on the Dwarka-Dhansa Bus Stand section, officials said on Monday.

The Grey Line spans a little over five kilometres between Dwarka and Dhansa Bus Stand with four stations.

"To undertake speed trials on the DwarkaDhansa Bus Stand section (Grey Line) for enhancement of speed and overall improvement in quality of train operations, services will not be available between Dwarka and Dhansa Bus Stand for one hour i.e, from 12:30 pm to 01:30 pm tomorrow," the DMRC said in a statement.

Passengers are kindly advised to plan their journey accordingly, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 21:09 IST

