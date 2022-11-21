Metro operations to be curtailed on Grey Line on Tuesday for speed test

operations on the Grey Line will not be available for an hour on November 22 to undertake speed trials on the Dwarka-Dhansa Bus Stand section, officials said on Monday.

The Grey Line spans a little over five kilometres between Dwarka and Dhansa Bus Stand with four stations.

"To undertake speed trials on the DwarkaDhansa Bus Stand section (Grey Line) for enhancement of speed and overall improvement in quality of train operations, services will not be available between Dwarka and Dhansa Bus Stand for one hour i.e, from 12:30 pm to 01:30 pm tomorrow," the DMRC said in a statement.

Passengers are kindly advised to plan their journey accordingly, it said.

