Quality of life, happiness important for development, not just index: TN CM

Development should not be determined on economic indicators alone, but it should hinge on the quality of life and happiness index, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin opined on Monday

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the inauguration of D.A.V. School, at Pallikaranai, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo

Development should not be determined on economic indicators alone, but it should hinge on the quality of life and happiness index, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin opined on Monday.

The state government has been striving with the noble objective of development for all and development in all sectors, the Chief Minister said.

"We believe that development should not be determined only by economic indicators, but, it should be measured also in terms of factors like Human Development Index and Happiness Index," he said while chairing the second review meeting of the state-level District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) in Chennai.

The state government's intent is being fulfilled as it is progressing towards its objective without change, Stalin opined.

"The most important of these is rural development. I have said that the problems in rural areas should be addressed at the micro level and macro level benefits should be given to them," the Chief Minister said.

The present review meeting is being conducted with a special focus on providing better livelihood and infrastructure in the rural people, he stressed.

Also, Stalin pointed out that every project is important in its own way and thus contribute to overall development. "Our mission is to reach all the people through the projects... I am very confident that your activities (DISHA) will create sustainable development, social justice, equity and inclusive growth both in rural and urban areas," the Chief Minister said.

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 20:19 IST

