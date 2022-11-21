Jitendra Singh to inaugurate e-governance meet in J-K's Katra on Nov 26

Union Minister of State for Personnel will inaugurate a two-day national e-governance conference in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra on Saturday.

The conference will be a platform for discussion on some of the digital innovations and technologies that will play an important part in the next decade for governance to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy, a statement issued by the ministry said.

The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) in association with the administration will organise the 25th national conference on e-governance (NCeG) on November 26- 27 in Katra.

The theme of this conference is "Bringing citizens, industry and government closer".

"November 26 is celebrated as the Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.

"As part of the celebrations, Union Minister will administer the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution with all participants on November 26in the inaugural session of the 25th NCeG," the statement said.

Discussions will be held on digital governance across the 'whole-of-the-government', digital economy, strengthening start-up ecosystem and employment generation, modern laws to promote national growth and to secure citizen's rights, the statement said.

The conference would provide momentum to the e-governance initiatives across the country, providing opportunities for civil servants and industry captains to showcase their successful interventions in e-governance in improving end-to-end service delivery, it said.

The national awards for e-governance (NAeG) will be presented under five categories to 18 e-governance initiatives at central, state and district levels, academic and research institutions as well as public sector undertaking. This includes nine gold and nine silver awards.

The valedictory session will be presided over by Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, on November 27, it said.

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar will be attending the valedictory session which will witness the launch of digital J-K initiatives and signing of MoUs by the J-K government, the statement said.

Over 1,000 delegates are expected to attend this conference in Jammu.

An exhibition will also be organised during the event to showcase India's achievements in the field of e-governance, along with a wall of fame/photo exhibition on the award winners.

Senior secretaries from the Government of India including V Srinivas, secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances; Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, government of would also address the conference.

