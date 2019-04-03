Metropolis Healthcare IPO, Modi rally in Kolkata & more: Top news of today

Before you start the day, let's take a quick look at some of the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From and Mamata Banerjee's bitter fight in West Bengal to Metropolis Healthcare IPO, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.

1. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM variant will go on sale today

The Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched in India in late February in two memory configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. However, until now, only the former was available in the country. Starting today, customers will be able to buy the 6GB RAM variant as well in India. Priced at Rs 16,999, the 6GB RAM variant will go on sale at noon through Mi.com.

2. Rahul Gandhi to address three rallies in Northeast today

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address three back to back election rallies in Nagaland and Assam on Wednesday. Gandhi will address the first rally at Dimapur, which is going to polls on April 11 in the first phase. His second rally will be at Bokakhat in Assam's Golaghat district for sitting Kaliabor MP Gaurav Gogoi, followed by the third rally at the state's Lakhimpur district for party candidate Anil Borgohain from Lakhimpur constituency.

3. Citroen to showcase first car for India on Wednesday

Late last month, Groupe PSA revealed its plans to bring the Citroen brand in India. The legendary automaker, known for its funky designs and pioneering technology will showcase its first car for India today. It will host its first ever India press conference in Chennai where the top management from the French company will be present.

4. PM Modi to address rally in Kolkata today, so will Mamata

Prime Minister will hold a rally in north Bengal's Siliguri on Wednesday. He will then fly to Kolkata and hold a mega rally at Brigade Parade Ground. West Bengal chief minister will also be addressing a rally in north Bengal.

5. to open today

Diagnostics company Metropolis Healthcare’s Rs 1,200-crore initial public offer (IPO) will open for subscription on April 3 and close on April 5.

The offering comprises of secondary sale of 13.68 million shares, constituting of 27.3 per cent stake.

The price band for the IPO is Rs 877 to Rs 880 per share. At the top-end the IPO will mobilise Rs 1,200 crore and value the company at Rs 4,416 crore.

6. Trial against Virbhadra Singh in DA case to start from today

The trial against former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh will commence today as the veteran Congress leader Friday claimed innocence before a Delhi court and decided to contest the disproportionate assets case of over Rs 10 crore lodged by CBI.

Special CBI Judge Arun Bhardwaj fixed three dates -- April 3, 4 and 5 -- when the CBI will start recording statements of the witnesses in the case.

7. Shivraj Singh Chouhan to address poll rallies in Chhattisgarh today

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address two poll rallies in the Naxal-hit Bastar Lok Sabha constituency of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. The Bastar seat will alone go to polls in the state in the first phase of elections on April 11. Chouhan's public meetings will be held in Sukma and Kondagaon districts, a state BJP spokesperson said.

8. Amit Shah to hit the campaign trail in J&K on Wednesday

BJP president Amit Shah will address two mega rallies in Udhampur and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Shah will be campaigning for BJP candidates -- sitting MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and Union minister Jitendra Singh