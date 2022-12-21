JUST IN
MGNREGA fraud worth Rs 3 cr unearthed in Gujarat's Amreli, 4 booked
Airport project will hit agriculture, rural economy, say farmers to TN govt
Drone shot by BSF along Punjab border in Amritsar, falls on Pakistan side
'Like China, we will enter Karnataka,' says Sanjay Raut over border issue
Disallowing debate on China disrespect to democracy: Sonia Gandhi
PFI has links with Al Qaeda, leaders in touch with terror group: NIA report
Cong walks factionalism tightrope during Bharat Jodo Yatra's Rajasthan leg
Karnataka-Maharashtra border region Belagavi peaceful, says police official
Mandaviya asks Rahul to suspend Yatra if Covid protocols not followed
Foggy morning in Delhi, visibility drops to 400 m; road, rail traffic hit
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Airport project will hit agriculture, rural economy, say farmers to TN govt
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

MGNREGA fraud worth Rs 3 cr unearthed in Gujarat's Amreli; 4 booked

The accused have been booked for cheating, criminal breach, forgery and hatching conspiracy with common intent

Topics
Gujarat | MGNREGA | corruption

IANS  |  Amreli 

arrested, jailed, police custody
Representative Image

Four officers working for MGNREGA department have been booked for siphoning Rs 3.30 crore from the government's treasury in Gujarat's Amreli district.

From 2015-2019, the accused created duplicate job cards, opened accounts in other banks on job card holders' names, created fake documents of beneficiaries, made payments into these accounts and later withdrew the money.

The accused were identified as Assistant programme officer Shaktisinh Jadeja, Assistant Account Officer Vimalsinh Basan, MIS coordinator Jignesh Vadia and technical assistant Ashwin Shiyal.

On Tuesday evening, Taluka Development Officer Vijay Sonagra in his complaint said: "Comptroller Auditor General's December 2021 audit report had noted that more than Rs 3 crore payment is made to third party.

Taking serious note of audit report, Amreli Rural Development Agency's Director in September 2022 ordered Taluka Development Officer to investigate it. After three months of investigation, he submitted a report to the Director in the first week of December."

From the investigation, Sonagra found that from 2015-16 till 2018-19, total Rs 3,30,26,548 crore payment was made to third parties through 28,688 transactions, the money were transferred in 3,310 accounts to 4900 job card holders of 36 villages.

The accused have been booked for cheating, criminal breach, forgery and hatching conspiracy with common intent.

--IANS

har/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gujarat

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 13:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.