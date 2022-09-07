Rajasthan to launch 100-day urban employment guarantee scheme on Friday

-
ALSO READ
How a labour helpline is assisting informal workers in recovering wages
Will inclusion in labour code work or do gig workers need a special law?
New restriction in MGNREGA a 'setback to rural economy': Kerala to Centre
Master of the U-turn: Nitish Kumar ends alliance with BJP, quits as CM
Increasing work on individual land under MGNREGA a boon to rural income?
-
The Rajasthan government will launch on Friday an ambitious scheme to provide 100 days of employment to needy families in urban areas on the lines of rural employment guarantee scheme MGNREGA.
More than 2.25 lakh families have already registered for the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme which was proposed by chief minister Ashok Gehlot in the state budget this year.
An official said the scheme to be launched on September 9 would cover works like environment protection, water and heritage conservation, garden maintenance, and removing encroachments, illegal sign boards, hoardings, banners etc.
Sanitation, cleanliness and other such works will also be undertaken under the scheme, he said.
"People from the age group of 18 to 60 are eligible for the scheme. Interested families will get 100 days of employment. The scheme will be implemented in all the urban local bodies from September 9," the local self government department official said.
The state government has allocated Rs 800 crore for the scheme.
Ministers in charge of districts will launch the scheme in their respective areas.
Chief Minister Gehlot recently held a meeting to review the preparations for the implementation of the scheme.
The ratio of material cost and remuneration cost for getting the work approved and executed of "general nature" will be 25:75, while the ratio will be reversed for the works of "special nature".
Details were not immediately available about the works to be kept in these two categories.
Payments will be made in the bank accounts of the beneficiary within 15 days.
A provision has been made in the scheme to redress complaints and conduct a social audit.
The official said the local bodies doing excellent work under the scheme will be awarded by the state government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 13:23 IST