MHA orders Covid-19 containment measures to be continued till June 30

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the states and Union Territories to ensure compliance to containment measures for COVID-19 till June 30.
The Ministry issued an order on Thursday to the Secretaries of Ministries and Departments of Government of India and the Chief Secretaries and Administrators of all state and Union Territories and asked them to ensure compliance of the containment measures for COVID-I9, as conveyed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on April 25.
"In exercise of the powers, conferred under Section 10(2)(I) of the Disaster Management Act 2005, the undersigned hereby directs that Ministry of Home Affairs' Order of even number dated April 29, to ensure compliance to the containment measures for COVID-I9, as conveyed vide Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) DO No. Z.28015/85/2021-DM Cell dated April 25, will remain in force up to June 30," the order said.
According to the guidelines issued by MoHFW on April 25, states and UTs were asked to take prompt and targeted action on specific districts/cities/areas in order to flatten the curve of the pandemic where a test positivity rate of 10 per cent or more was reported over the past week or where over 60 per cent of the ICU beds are occupied.
