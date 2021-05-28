Andamans and Nicobar Islands update: 16 new Covid cases, 1 fresh fatality

-
ALSO READ
Lockdown-like stricter curbs in Maharashtra: What's open, what's closed
Maharashtra board exam 2021 dates announced: Know full SSC, HSC timetable
Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra reports 57,000 new cases for the first time
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Maharashtra sees nearly 1,000 deaths in a day
Coronavirus-hit Maharashtra economy to contract by 8% in FY21: Survey
-
The COVID-19 tally of Andaman
and Nicobar Islands rose to 6,917 on Friday as 16 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the Union territory's coronavirus death toll to 109, a health official said.
Eighteen more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 6,591, he said.
The Union territory now has 217 active cases, the official said.
The administration has so far tested over 3.84 lakh samples for COVID-19, in which the positivity rate was 1.8 per cent, he said.
A total of 1.23 lakh people have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine, while 17,360 have been administered the second dose, the official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU