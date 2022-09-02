Militants shoot non-local migrant labourer in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Militants on Friday opened fire at a non-local in Jammu and Kashmir's district, a police official said.

Victim Muneerul Islam hails from West Bengal. He has been shifted to hospital, the official said.

The incident took place in Ugergund area in the morning. An inquiry is being carried out, he added.

