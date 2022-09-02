Militants shoot non-local migrant labourer in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

-
ALSO READ
Attack on Army camp in Rajouri: 2 terrorists killed, 5 soldiers injured
2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora
BSF troops force Pakistani drone to withdraw from Jammu-Kashmir's Kathua
CRPF assistant sub-inspector killed in militant attack in J&K's Pulwama
Pakistani intruder arrested along International Border in Jammu: BSF
-
Militants on Friday opened fire at a non-local labourer in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police official said.
Victim Muneerul Islam hails from West Bengal. He has been shifted to hospital, the official said.
The incident took place in Ugergund area in the morning. An inquiry is being carried out, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 12:46 IST