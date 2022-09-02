JUST IN
Business Standard

Militants shoot non-local migrant labourer in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Militants on Friday opened fire at a non-local labourer in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Security personnel take positions during a gun battle with suspected militants at the Army camp in Nagrota in Jammu
Representative Image

Militants on Friday opened fire at a non-local labourer in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police official said.

Victim Muneerul Islam hails from West Bengal. He has been shifted to hospital, the official said.

The incident took place in Ugergund area in the morning. An inquiry is being carried out, he added.

First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 12:46 IST

