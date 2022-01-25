Grenade attack on security personnel in Srinagar on Republic Day eve

-
ALSO READ
Grenade blast near Pathankot Army camp, authorities sound alert in area
Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist killed in encounter in Srinagar today
Delhi Police cancels leave of personnel over Republic Day function
Coronavirus puts a damper on Christmas Eve again around the world
600 challans issued for traffic violations on New Year's eve: Delhi Police
-
A day ahead of Republic Day celebrations, militants on Tuesday hurled a grenade towards security personnel on the busy Hari Singh High Street area of the city but there was no damage, officials said.
The ultras lobbed the grenade towards a team of security personnel at around 3.30 PM, they said.
The grenade exploded by the roadside without causing any damage.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the ultras.
Security has been beefed up in the city and elsewhere in the Valley to ensure smooth Republic Day celebrations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU