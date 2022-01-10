2 unidentified militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Two unidentified were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of on Sunday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hassanpora village of Kulgam district following information about the presence of there, a police spokesperson said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after opened fire on the security forces.

Two ultras were killed in the exchange of fire with the security forces, the spokesperson said, adding the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.

He said incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the scene of the encounter.

