JUST IN
UNDP administrator Achim Steiner highlights India's G20 presidency
Live: After FPO rollback, Gautam Adani says investors' interest paramount
TMS Ep360: Budget for common man & corporates, Shankar Sharma, govt revenue
A sedative till next LS polls: 'Saamana' editorial slams Union Budget
Delhi govt releases Rs 2,000 cr for payment of wages to MCD staff
Union Budget provides roadmap for stability growth and development: USISPF
Union Budget instrument to push country into huge debt, says Sisodia
Budget 2023 fails to address problems of unemployment, poverty: Opposition
Budget is for welfare of every sector, every state: MP CM Chouhan
Callous, betrayed hopes of vast majority, says P Chidambaram on Budget
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
UNDP administrator Achim Steiner highlights India's G20 presidency
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Minister died due to cardiogenic shock after being shot, says report

Odisha police Wednesday said that the post-mortem report of the slain health minister Naba Kishore Das suggested that he died due to cardiogenic shock after being shot

Topics
Odisha

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Naba Kishore Das
Naba Kishore Das (Photo: Twitter)

Odisha police Wednesday said that the post-mortem report of the slain health minister Naba Kishore Das suggested that he died due to cardiogenic shock after being shot.

The shooter, dismissed additional sub-inspector Gopal Das, has been remanded to four-day police custody and his interrogation is being conducted by the state CID.

The police will now organise a forensic psychological assessment of the accused by experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in New Delhi, it said.

The Odisha police said in a statement, The post-mortem report suggests that the death was caused due to cardiogenic shock as a result of firearm injuries and is homicidal in nature.

The additional director general of police, CID-Crime, Odisha, Arun Bothra is camping at the spot and personally monitoring and supervising the investigation into the case.

The CID team is examining witnesses, including supporters of the dead minister who were present at the spot during the firing on January 29, 2023, while another team is verifying the medical treatment records of the accused who has been described as suffering from bipolar disorder by psychiatrists who were treating him, an official said.

The 60-year-old minister was shot at allegedly by the ASI at Gandhi Chowk of Brajrajnagar in his home district of Jharsuguda when he went there for an official programme on January 29. The minister succumbed to bullet injuries at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar later in the day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Odisha

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 08:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU