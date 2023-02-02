TMS Ep360: Budget for common man & corporates, Shankar Sharma, govt revenue

This year’s brought all the key ingredients together. It was pro-growth as the government committed 10-lakh crore rupees to capital expenditure -- which is 33% more than the last budget. It was pro-middle class as the income tax rebate limit was raised to seven lakh rupees. Government borrowing plans were close to the market’s expectation -- which may offer it a good runway. Industry too welcomed it amid good news on pharmaceutical and automobile sectors. In today’s budget special, we spoke to experts and economists to gauge the likely impact of this budget on each of these segments. Find out how it may impact the common man.

There is one part in the budget speech which everyone is interested in: the announcement on personal income tax. So when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman finally reached that point, she said, “Now, I come to what everyone is waiting for.” And her next announcement on tax rebates made millions jump on their seats. Experts share the likely impact of the budget on the lives of common man.

With dark clouds of recession hanging over the global economy, India Inc. leaders had raised their concerns and handed over their wish list to the finance minister during pre-budget consultations. Now that the budget has been tabled, were all their demands met? And what will be its impact on India Inc?

Two key benchmark indices -- BSE and NSE -- moved in opposite directions on the budget day. While BSE soared over 150 points, NSE fell. What has the done for the markets? Are the investors a happy lot? Puneet Wadhwa caught up with Shankar Sharma, founder, GQuant Investech to know his views on the budget proposals and his investing strategy in this backdrop.

In the budget statement, the government provides a detailed account of its revenue and expenditure. The total size of the 2023-24 Budget is Rs 45.03 trillion, which is 7.5% more than the previous one. But have you ever wondered where the govt gets its revenues from and where it spends it? Let us find out in this episode of the podcast.