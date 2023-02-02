Delhi govt releases Rs 2,000 cr for payment of wages to MCD staff

The released funds worth nearly Rs 2,000 crores on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister approved the disbursement of funds at a high-level meeting with the senior officials of the and the Municipal Commission of Delhi (MCD).

The funds will be used to pay the salaries of employees till the month of January.

Speaking to reporters, Sisodia said, "During the elections, CM Arvind Kejriwal had promised that employees will get their salaries on time after the elections. The release of funds from the today is a step in the diredction of fulfiling this promise. Several MCD employees have not received their salaries after September, last year, and are struggling to make ends meet."

He added that the interest of employees was always neglected by the BJP-ruled MCD, as they did not get their salaries for months.

"In the prevailing situation, funds needed to be released urgently to bring some relief to the MCD employees distressed over non-payment of wages. The funds we have released today is a step in that direction. The interests of employees were always neglected by the BJP-ruled MCD as they did not get their salaries for months. But we have kept our promise to the employees and released nearly Rs 2000 crores today for disbursement of their salaries," he said.

Apart from the funds, taxes imposed by the MCD were also discussed at the meeting.

The deputy chief minister asked MCD officials to ensure timely collection of taxes and fees from the people and work on strategies to utilise these funds effectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)