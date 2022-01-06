Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar tests positive for Covid-19

-
Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar has tested positive for COVID-19.
Taking to Twitter on Thursday, she appealed to the people who came in contact with her to get themselves tested for COVID-19.
"Today my COVID-19 test report has come positive and I have quarantined myself at home. All of you people are requested to get their #Covid test done and whoever came in contact with me in the last few days and follow the rules of prevention of corona," she tweeted.
Meanwhile, India reported 90,928 fresh COVID cases, 19,206 recoveries, and 325 deaths in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate has now climbed to 6.43 per cent. The active caseload has reached 2,85,401 while the cumulative recoveries are at 3,43,41,009.
