Sri Lanka to start vaccinating children aged 12-15 against Covid-19

Business Standard

Sri Lanka will unveil its vaccination drive to children aged between 12 and 15, from January 7, Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said here on Wednesday.

IANS  |  Colombo 

In a statement, the minister said that starting from Friday, the Covid-19 vaccines will be available for the children in the age group, Xinhua news agency reported.

Health officials said the children will be administered the Pfizer doses.

According to official figures from the health ministry, nearly 70 per cent of Sri Lanka's total population have been fully vaccinated with China's Sinopharm, followed by AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Sputnik V.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 06 2022. 09:48 IST

