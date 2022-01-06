Sri Lanka to start vaccinating children aged 12-15 against Covid-19

-
Sri Lanka will unveil its vaccination drive to children aged between 12 and 15, from January 7, Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said here on Wednesday.
In a statement, the minister said that starting from Friday, the Covid-19 vaccines will be available for the children in the age group, Xinhua news agency reported.
Health officials said the children will be administered the Pfizer doses.
According to official figures from the health ministry, nearly 70 per cent of Sri Lanka's total population have been fully vaccinated with China's Sinopharm, followed by AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Sputnik V.
--IANS
int/pgh
