Ministers ask farmers to resume talks, say reforms in their interest

Two union ministers on Thursday asked farmers to resume talks on three controversial laws liberalising agriculture markets, but indicated the reforms won't be rolled back—a key demand of protesters.
"We sent a proposal to farmers. They wanted that laws be repealed. We are of the stand that the government is ready for open-minded discussions on provisions they have an objection against,” said Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at a press conference in Delhi. The reforms won't change the minimum support price farmers get for their produce or Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC), he said.
"There were some concerns that farmers will be forced to sell their produce in private market. This is completely erroneous, there is absolutely no provision in the law which brings an element of compulsion on any farmer,” said Railways Minister Piyush Goyal at the press conference.
Farmers on Wednesday rejected the government’s proposal to amend the three laws and said they would step up protests seeking their withdrawal. They have been demonstrating since late last month over reforms enacted in September that loosened rules around the sale, pricing and storage of farm produce, that had protected farmers from an unfettered free market for decades.
Small growers, in particular, fear that they will be at the mercy of big business if they are no longer assured of floor prices for staples such as wheat and rice sold at government-controlled wholesale markets.
Unhappy with the government's liberalisation, farmers have set up protest camps and blocked roads surrounding Delhi, and on Tuesday mounted a nationwide strike. Protesters said Wednesday they will block at least two national highways on December 12 and also protest outside the offices of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
"Policies may vary, differences may occur--but we are for the service of the public, there should be no differences in this ultimate goal. Debates are held within Parliament or outside Parliament. The determination to serve the nation, dedication to the national interest should be reflected constantly," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier at a ceremony to lay the foundation stone for a new Parliament in Delhi.
