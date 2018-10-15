Marginal increase in reporting of sexual harassment cases at top 100 firms

When a woman employed with a large multinational company in India reported a sexual harassment case, the accused was punished, but there were consequences for the victim too. She soon found herself the focus of office gossip and, on some occasions, was even made to feel guilty about the offender losing his job.

The data on sexual harassment cases reported at S&P BSE 100 companies, an index representing India’s largest firms, shows such instances may well be weighing heavy on women in Indian companies. The Business Responsibility Reports from 300 annual filings since 2015-16 ...