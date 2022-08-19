JUST IN
Punjab CM praises 'best education minister' Sisodia, slams CBI raid
Alleged unauthorised construction demolished in AP town, triggers tension
About 2.25 mn children watch Attenborough's 'Gandhi' in Telangana
303 new Covid-19 cases reported in Thane; active tally stands at 1,641
Prioritise national security, keep vigil on demographic changes: Amit Shah
India records 15,754 fresh Covid-19 cases; active tally rises to 101,830
K'taka police submits chargesheet in law student sexual harassment case
New Education Policy aims to make education accessible to all: Pradhan
Delhi urban regeneration policy to give sweeping powers to Centre: Report
Weapons dropping by Pak drones, NIA searches multiple locations in J-K
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Govt holds back 2 advocates recommended for elevation by SC Collegium
Odisha issues high alert for its coastal districts amid heavy rains
Business Standard

Misuse of probe agencies against rivals helps corrupt get away: Congress

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at the residences of Manish Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna and 19 other locations

Topics
Manish Sisodia | CBI | Congress

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CBI raids residence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (Photo: ANI)
CBI raids residence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (Photo: ANI)

The Congress on Friday said the relentless misuse of agencies against political rivals erodes their credibility and gives an opportunity even for the corrupt to get away.

Soon after CBI raids were conducted at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the honest end up paying the price in such processes.

"The flip side to relentless misuse of agencies against political rivals is that even legitimate, rightful actions of agencies come under a cloud of suspicion. In the process, the corrupt get away hiding behind the 'misuse' argument and the honest end up paying the price," Khera said on Twitter.

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at the residences of Manish Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna and 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with Delhi excise policy case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Manish Sisodia

First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 11:42 IST

`