JUST IN
303 new Covid-19 cases reported in Thane; active tally stands at 1,641
Prioritise national security, keep vigil on demographic changes: Amit Shah
India records 15,754 fresh Covid-19 cases; active tally rises to 101,830
K'taka police submits chargesheet in law student sexual harassment case
New Education Policy aims to make education accessible to all: Pradhan
Delhi urban regeneration policy to give sweeping powers to Centre: Report
Weapons dropping by Pak drones, NIA searches multiple locations in J-K
BJP to stage protest against rising crime in Rajasthan on Saturday
PM Modi to address 'Har Ghar Jal Utsav' in Goa virtually today at 10.30 AM
Allahabad HC questions police on delay in registering 'crime against women'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
About 22,50,000 children watch Attenborough's 'Gandhi' in Telangana
Business Standard

Alleged unauthorised construction demolished in AP town, triggers tension

Demolition of alleged unauthorised constructions in Palasa town in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district has triggered tension in the area.

Topics
Andhra Pradesh | illegal construction

IANS  |  Visakhapatnam 

Demolition of alleged unauthorised constructions in Palasa town in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district has triggered tension.

The revenue and municipal department officials reached the Srinivasa Nagar area late on Thursday night with bulldozers to demolish illegal structures. The officials said houses were built illegally in the lake bed.

The local residents staged a strong protest. They argued that they have been living in the area for the last 40 years and have been paying electricity bills and property tax. This led to an argument between the officials and local residents.

When the bulldozers reached near the house of G. Suryanarayana, a local councillor of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the residents sat on the road in front of the bulldozers. They alleged that the demolition was being carried out due to political vendetta.

Some people fell at the feet of Palasa Thasildar M. Madhusudhan Rao pleading with him not to demolish the houses.

Meanwhile, leaders of ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) also reached there. Heated arguments between the TDP and YSRCP leaders triggered tension in the area.

YSRCP leaders brought the issue to the notice of state minister S. Appalaraju, who comes from the same district. Durga, one of the residents, spoke to the minister over the phone. The minister promised to provide land pattas to those who will be rendered homeless.

TDP MLA from Ichchapuram, B. Ashok reached the spot after midnight. He alleged that the police were acting at the behest of the ruling party. Police detained the MLA and shifted him to the police station. Later, the bulldozers were sent back.

Thasildar said the high court had sought details about the encroachments on the lake bed. He said 52 houses were illegally built. The official said he told the dwellers that if they give their objections in writing the same would be conveyed to the high court.

--IANS

ms/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Andhra Pradesh

First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 11:31 IST

`