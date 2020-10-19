Mizoram bans production and sale of bottled correction fluids and thinners

-
The Mizoram government on Monday
banned production and sale of bottled correction fluids as well as bottled thinners of any chemical substances.
The order follows the notification of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which directed states to take measures for imposition of a ban on production and sale of bottled correction fluids and thinners.
The government order said that the substances are reportedly being widely misused by youth and school children as intoxication by inhaling the material to get drug-like stimulating effects.
The order which will be enforced by state Excise and Narcotics department and will be monitored by Food and Drugs Administration Wing of the health department.
It said that a ban is imposed on production and of sale of bottled correction fluids as well as bottled thinners of any chemical composition both for ink erasing purposes as well as for use as nail polish removers and similar other purposes.
Sale of the substances is permitted for use as ink eraser, nail removers and other similar purposes in the form of pens or similar devices which allow limited amounts of the chemicals to come out of those devices when used, the order said.
