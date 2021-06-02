Mizoram coroanvirus update: 235 new Covid-19 cases, 4 more deaths reported

-
ALSO READ
Mizoram is waiting for govt's direction on Myanmar refugees: state minister
Aizawl FC hope to build winning momentum against NEROCA FC
Twitter to set up legal entity in Turkey, comply with 'controversial' law
'India's online censorship not aligned with US view of freedom of speech'
FB, Google working on complying with social media rules as deadline looms
-
Mizoram on Wednesday reported 235
new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 12,634, official sources said.
The state also reported four more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, which took the death toll to 44 on Wednesday, the state information and public relations department said in its official Twitter handle.
At least 3,752 new samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 6.26 per cent of them came out positive for COVID-19, the department said.
Of the 235 fresh cases, Aizawl district registered the highest at 164, followed by Lawngtlai district, which reported 20 cases, it said.
The remaining cases were from Lunglei district (18), Serchhip district (5), Kolasib district (18), Siaha district (3), Khawzawl district (5), Champhai district (1) and Mamit district (1).
More than 41 children were among the newly infected people, it said.
Seven patients have travel history while the rest 228 patients were found to have locally contracted the infection, it said, adding that 139 patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19.
Mizoram currently has 3,243, active COVID-19 cases while 9,347 people have recovered from the infection.
At least 133 people were discharged from various Covid-19 care centres on Tuesday.
The state has so far tested 3,97,433 samples for COVID-19 till date.
According to state immunisation officer, Dr Lalzawmi, as many as 2,59,498 people have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine of which 52,121 people have received both doses till Tuesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU