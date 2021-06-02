Pakistan reports less than 2,000 new Covid cases for 2nd consecutive day

With 1,843 new infections, Pakistan on Wednesday reported less than 2,000 coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day, pushing the national tally to 924,667 countrywide.
The positivity ratio across the country stands at 3.9 per cent. Pakistan has now reported a positivity ratio below 5 per cent for the ninth consecutive day as the country treads towards recovery.
According to the official data provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), about 47,183 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours out of which 1,843 returned positive, the Geo TV reported.
At least 80 people lost the battle to coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 20,930 across the country. The country's single-day Covid-19 daily death toll remains below 100 for the 12th consecutive day today.
The number of active cases stands at 55,052 whereas about 848,685 people have recovered from the virus so far.
According to the official portal, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 309,647 while 4,920 people have died so far.
In Punjab, the total number of Covid-19 patients is 334,760 and 9,784 people have died so far due to the virus while the total number of patients in Balochistan is 24,583, and death toll has reached 270.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded a total of 129,883 virus patients, with 6,202 deaths, while in Azad Kashmir, 18,808 people have been infected with the virus and 532 people have died.
--IANS
int/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
