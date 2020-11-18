Mizoram coronavirus update: 37 new cases detected, active count at 504

-
Thirty-seven new cases of novel coronavirus were recorded in the last 24 hours in Mizoram, taking the tally here to 3,481, said the state's Information and Public Relations Department on Wednesday.
According to the department, there are currently 504 active cases of COVID-19.
A total of 2,972 people were discharged in the state, after recovering from the infection. Five deaths have been reported so far due to the infection in the state.
Meanwhile, India continued to show a downward trend of daily new coronavirus cases as only 29,164 fresh infections were reported within 24 hours on Tuesday, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data.
With this, the overall cases in the country reached 88,74,291, including 4,53,401 active cases and 82,90,371 recoveries.
