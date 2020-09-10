Mizoram coronavirus update: State reports 141 more Covid-19 cases

With 141 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, the total number of cases in the State reached 1,333 on Thursday, said the State Health Department.

"There are 583 active COVID-19 cases in the State, while 750 patients have been discharged after getting cured of the viral infection. has not reported any deaths due to the novel Coronavirus," said the State Health Department.

India's COVID-19 case count has crossed the 43-lakh mark with a spike of 89,706 new cases on Wednesday.