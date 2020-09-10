Jammu and Kashmir coronavirus update: Stare reports 1,617 Covid-19 cases

A total of 1,617 new COVID-19 cases were reported in on Wednesday.

While 894 cases were reported from the Jammu division,723 were reported from Kashmir division.

The total count of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory now stands at 47,542 including 12,839 active cases, 33,871 recoveries, and 832 deaths.

India's COVID-19 case count has crossed the 43-lakh mark with a spike of 89,706 new cases.

