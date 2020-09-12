Mizoram coronavirus update: State's Covid-19 case count reaches 1,379

A total of 1,379 cases have been reported in as of Saturday, according to the state government.

There are 589 active COVID-19 cases, while 790 people have recovered and been discharged in the state. So far, no deaths have been reported here due to the virus.

With 97,570 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in India -- the highest spike in new cases in the last 24 hours -- the national cases tally has gone beyond the 46 lakh mark, the central government said on Saturday.

With this latest spike, the count stands at 46,59,985 of which, there are a total of 9,58,316 active cases while 36,24,197 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated from the disease, the Union health ministry said.

The current death toll due to in the country rose to 77,472 after 1,201 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

