Business Standard

Mizoram exports bird's eye chilli to US for first time to expand the market

Flagging off the consignment, Lalrinsanga congratulated the Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) for successful completion of the project

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

Mizoram has exported locally grown bird's eye chilli', a Mizo organic chilli, to the United States for the first time as part of an initiative to expand the market and boost farmers' income, an official said on Wednesday.

State Agriculture Minister C. Lalrinsanga flagged off 7.5 metric ton of typical Mizo chilli to the US from south Mizoram's Lunglei district on Tuesday, the official said.

The organic chilli was harvested by farmers from the three southern districts of Lunglei, Siaha and Lawngtlai, she said.

The shipment is being transported to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh from where it will be sent to Nevada in the US, she said.

The initiative was taken jointly by International Competence Centre for Organic Agriculture (ICCOA) under Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCD-NER) and Mission Organic Mizoram (MOM) of the agriculture department.

Flagging off the consignment, Lalrinsanga congratulated the Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) for successful completion of the project.

These chillies are small, about half an inch in length, and have a distinct pungent flavor.

ICCOA executive director Manoj Menon said that bird's eye chilli' from Mizoram had undergone stringent quality tests both in India and the

US.

Last month, Lalrinsanga informed the assembly that the state government has obtained a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Mizo chilli.

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 19:39 IST

