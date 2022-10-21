JUST IN
Business Standard

Cash-strapped Mizoram yet to receive Rs 3,000 crore due from Centre: CM

Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday said that cash-strapped Mizoram has not yet received its due of over Rs 3,000 crore from the Centre

Topics
Mizoram | central government

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga

Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday said that cash-strapped Mizoram has not yet received its due of over Rs 3,000 crore from the Centre.

Addressing a conference of Mizoram Civil Service Association (MCSA), he said the state is facing a financial crisis due to several reasons, including the pandemic and non-receipt of funds from the Centre.

"Due to the pandemic, we did not receive funds amounting to over Rs 3,000 crore from the Centre. However, amid pandemic and financial crisis, we are fortunate to proceed towards what we are today. We have to effectively utilise and mobilise our resources to sustain ourselves," he said.

The chief minister also laid emphasis on the importance of sincerity and honesty.

"Good governance and administration are required for the development of a country or state. Government employees should also work diligently and sincerely with a desire to develop their state," he said.

A change in perspective is required to effectively exploit the state's natural resources such as vast tracts of forest land, favourable climate and sufficient rainfall for economic development, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Mizoram

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 21:51 IST

`
