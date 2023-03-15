PM Modi condoles loss of lives due to Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, Mozambique

JUST IN
Topics
Narendra Modi | Cyclone

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives due to Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar, and said India stands with them in this tough time.

Cyclone Freddy has barrelled through Mozambique and Malawi since late last week, killing hundreds and displacing thousands more. It also pummelled the islands of Madagascar and Runion last month as it traversed the Indian Ocean, according to media reports.

"Distressed by the devastation due to Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar. Condolences to President Lazarus Chakwera, President Filipe Nyusi and President Andry Rajoelina, bereaved families and those affected by the cyclone," Modi said in a tweet.

India stands with the affected people in this tough time, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 19:25 IST

