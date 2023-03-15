PM Modi condoles loss of lives due to Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, Mozambique

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives due to Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar, and said India stands with them in this tough time.
Cyclone Freddy has barrelled through Mozambique and Malawi since late last week, killing hundreds and displacing thousands more. It also pummelled the islands of Madagascar and Runion last month as it traversed the Indian Ocean, according to media reports.
"Distressed by the devastation due to Cyclone Freddy in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar. Condolences to President Lazarus Chakwera, President Filipe Nyusi and President Andry Rajoelina, bereaved families and those affected by the cyclone," Modi said in a tweet.
India stands with the affected people in this tough time, he added.
First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 19:25 IST
