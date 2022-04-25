Mizoram reports 107 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

-
Mizoram on Monday reported 107 fresh COVID-19 cases, 30 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 2,26,886, a health official said.
The COVID-19 death toll rose to 695 as a 88-year-old woman from Mamit district succumbed to the infection on Monday, the official said.
The single-day positivity rate increased to 35.79 per cent from 16.14 per cent on the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from 299 samples tested, the official said.
Mizoram now has 700 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,25,491 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 68 on Sunday.
The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.38 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.
The northeastern state has so far tested more than 19.16 lakh samples for COVID-19.
According to state immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.44 lakh people have been inoculated till Saturday.
