Mizoram reports 243 new coronavirus cases, one fatality in the last 24 hrs

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to



21,246 on Sunday as 243 more people, including 59 children, tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's death toll to 95, a health official said.

Aizawl registered the highest number of fresh cases at 152, followed by Lunglei (41) and Kolasib (30), he said.

Six new patients have travel history, while the remaining 237 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing.

The state now has 3,897 active cases, while 17,254 more people have recovered from the disease so far, including 355 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 81.21 per cent, while the mortality rate is at 0.44 per cent.

The state has thus far tested over 5 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 3,596 in the last 24 hours, the official said, adding the single-day positivity rate stands at 6.75 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said that over 5.34 lakh people have been vaccinated to date, of whom 60,399 have been administered both doses.

