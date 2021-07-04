India's coronavirus vaccine coverage crosses 35 crore mark

-
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement on Sunday said that India's vaccination coverage has crossed the landmark of 35 crore.
The landmark was achieved on Saturday with a total of 35,12,21,306 vaccine doses that have been administered through 46,04,925 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 a.m. Sunday. A total of 63,87,849 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country's active caseload on Sunday stands at 4,85,350. A net decline of 10,183 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 1.59 per cent of the country's total positive cases.
As more people are getting recovered from Covid-19 infection, India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for 52 consecutive days now.And, 52,299 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. More than 9,000 (9,228) recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases.
Out of the total infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,96,58,078 people have already recovered from Covid-19 and 52,299 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.09 per cent, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.
