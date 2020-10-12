Mizoram reports 9 fresh Covid-19 cases, state's tally rises to 2,184

-
ALSO READ
Tripura Covid-19 tally at 26,362 with 296 fresh cases; three more deaths
Kerala reports highest daily surge of 4,644 Covid cases, death toll at 519
India coronavirus dispatch: Covid-19 pandemic and policy solutions
Tripura reports 171 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 new deaths; caseload at 28,153
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Tonnes of waste generated battling the pandemic
-
At least nine more people have
tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, including a one-year-old child, pushing the state's tally to 2,184, an official said on Monday.
All the fresh cases were reported from Aizawl, and were locally-transmitted ones, he said.
Mizoram registered a recovery rate of 92 per cent in the last 24 hours after 2,010 people were discharged from hospitals.
It now has 174 active cases.
Of the state's 11 districts, Siaha, Khawzawl and Hnahthial have so far been unaffected by coronavirus, the official said.
The northeastern state has not reported any COVID-19 fatality so far.
Aizawl district has accounted for the highest number of 1,417 infections followed by Lunglei district (262).
Altogether, 88,551 samples have been tested till date, the health department said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU