Mizoram reports 9 fresh Covid-19 cases, state's tally rises to 2,184

tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, including a one-year-old child, pushing the state's tally to 2,184, an official said on Monday.

All the fresh cases were reported from Aizawl, and were locally-transmitted ones, he said.

registered a recovery rate of 92 per cent in the last 24 hours after 2,010 people were discharged from hospitals.

It now has 174 active cases.

Of the state's 11 districts, Siaha, Khawzawl and Hnahthial have so far been unaffected by coronavirus, the official said.

The northeastern state has not reported any COVID-19 fatality so far.

Aizawl district has accounted for the highest number of 1,417 infections followed by Lunglei district (262).

Altogether, 88,551 samples have been tested till date, the health department said.

