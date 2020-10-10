Tripura reports 171 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 new deaths; caseload at 28,153

At least 171 more people tested



positive for COVID-19 in on Saturday, pushing the tally in the state to 28,153 a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 310 with two more people succumbing to the infection, he said.

West district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 168 of the 310 COVID-19 deaths, the official said



currently has 4,042 active cases, while 23,778 people have recovered from the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

At least 327 patients were discharged from G B Pant hospital, the main referral hospital for the COVID19 patients, on Friday as they had recovered from the disease, he said.

As many as 4,11,570 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, he added.

