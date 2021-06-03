Mizoram struggling with livestock sector due to African Swine Fever: CM

-
-
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga
has said that the state is struggling with its livestock sector due to the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The African Swine Fever has claimed more than 4,751 pigs in over two months in Mizoram
"The state of Mizoram is struggling with its livestock sector. Piggery farmers and their economic stances are at stake," Zormthanga said in a tweet on Wednesday.
According to officials of state Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science department, the ASF has so far claimed 4,751 pigs and piglets since March 21 causing monetary losses to the tune of Rs 19 crore.
South Mizoram Lunglei district, which reported the first case on March 21, bore the brunt of the pig disease reporting as many as 2,252 pig deaths, followed by Aizawl district, which reported 1,565 pig deaths so far, they said.
At least 99 villages and localities have been declared as "infected areas", including 56 in Aizawl district and 26 in Lunglei district, they said.
Of the 11 districts in the state, nine districts are currently affected by ASF, they said, adding that 98 more pigs and piglets died on Wednesday.
Officials also said that five unusual pig deaths were reported on Wednesday and the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.
