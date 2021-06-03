Southwest monsoon to hit Kerala today, conditions perfect, says MeT dept

-
The Southwest monsoon will hit Kerala on Thurday later, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said considering the favourable conditions for its onset that has already been delayed by a few days.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall has been predicted at isolated places over Northeast India from June 8 to June 10.
Scattered rainfall and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls likely over south Peninsular India and Islands, as well as over Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and East, Central and West India.
Weather likely to be dry over remaining parts of the country, said the IMD in its early morning report.
Sharing inputs about monsoon circumstances, the weather office said, the northern limit of southwest monsoon continues to pass through 5 degree North and 72 degree East.
"Condition are favourable for onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala today, June 3, 2021," said the IMD.
The Western Disturbance as a trough in mid and upper tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level roughly along longitude 80 degree east to the north of latitude 25 degree north persists, it said.
The weather office also mentioned that the trough with its axis at 3.1 km above mean sea level roughly along longitude 90 degree east to the north of latitude 22 degree north persists.
The cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and neighbourhood, the IMD said, is also extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.
It also said that similar weather conditions also persist over south Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level.
"The trough from Sub-Himalayan West Bengal to the cyclonic circulation over south Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists."
As per the weather office, cyclonic circulation also persists over east central Arabian Sea and neighbourhood between 3.1 km and 4.5 km above mean sea level.
--IANS
rak/in
