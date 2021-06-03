Sale of all forms of pan masala and gutka banned in South Andaman district

In view of the recent surge in



COVID-19 cases, the South Andaman district administration has prohibited the sale of all forms of pan masala and gutka, an official said.

Port Blair, the capital of is in the South Andaman district.

South Andaman District Magistrate Suneel Anchipaka in an order dated June 2 banned the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of all forms of pan masala and gutka in the district with immediate effect for one month.

The DM in his order said that people living in the islands are in the habit of chewing and spitting in public places which thereby cause the spread of the virus.

The DM said any disobedience of the order shall invite penal action under the Indian Penal code and the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005 against the violators and also fines shall be imposed as per orders issued by his office.

The reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday pushing the tally to 7,043.

The union territory now has 143 active COVID-19 cases of which 134 are in the South Andaman district.

has three districts



South Andaman, North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar.

