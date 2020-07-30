Mizoram to become role model for other states in sports infrastructure: CM

The government has taken



an initiative to make the notheastern state a role model for others in the development of sports infrastructure, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on Thursday.

Laying the foundation stone of a synthetic football turf at 1st Armed Police (MAP) battalion ground here, the chief minister expressed hope that the new football turf would be an important step in this direction.

The state government is also making efforts to upgrage the 1st MAP football ground to a full-fledged stadium and Rs 43.35 crore has been estimated for the project, Zoramthanga said.

He expressed happiness that the state has produced prominent sports persons who have brought glory to the country.

On the effect of COVID-19 in the state's economy, he said, "The pandemic has greatly affected development work and financial management in the state.

"As the state government is expected to use Central funds for the purpose for which it is given, it cannot be diverted."



Therefore, grants extended for unforeseen circumstances in the state budget is being used to tackle the spread of COVID-19, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)