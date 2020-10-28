Mizoram update: Aizawl sees surge in Covid-19 cases, total lockdown imposed

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
India 5th worst-hit Covid-19 country with 246,662 cases: Johns Hopkins data
-
With a surge in Covid-19 cases, a weeklong total lockdown was enforced in the Aizawl Municipal Council area from Tuesday to check the spread of the disease in the state capital, officials said.
A Mizoram government health official said that many Covid cases with untraceable contacts have been found in the past few days, forcing the government to take the step.
The official said that at least 34 people, including two infants, have tested positive for Covid-19 since Monday in Aizawl, Mamit, Siaha and Lawngtlai districts with 30 cases alone found in Aizawl.
"The recent increase of Covid-19 cases with untraceable contacts and the increase in the number of symptomatic patients within the AMC area is a cause of concern for public health authorities, as this trend is considered as a signs of community spread," the official said.
Till Tuesday night, Mizoram had recorded 2,527 positive cases but 2,224 patients have recovered and there are 303 active cases. Of the total cases, including 529 women patients, 1,671 people were from Aizawl district alone.
With the promulgation of the total lockdown, streets in the state capital and its outskirts wore a deserted look on Tuesday with only vehicles carrying essential items plying.
According to the officials, the Lengpui airport would be operational during the lockdown period. However, the air passengers required to take permission from the government for their movement.
All educational institutions, religious places, hospitals OPDs, and shops, except for those selling essential commodities, would remain shut down till November 3.
Mizoram is the only state in India where there is no death reported so far due to the virus.
--IANS
sc/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU