Mobile internet suspended in Kashmir as top Hizbul commander trapped

-
ALSO READ
Over two-fold rise in internet user base in India by 2023 at 666 mn: Report
Kulgam encounter: Security forces seize explosives; militants escape
India has over 500 mn active Internet users, 14% aged 5-11: Report
Two militant killed by security forces in overnight operation in Shopian
Needed: Seamless internet
-
Mobile internet services in Kashmir were suspended on Wednesday after top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen terror group Riaz Naikoo, along with another militant, was trapped in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district, officials said.
Mobile internet has been suspended as a precautionary measure, they said.
ALSO READ: Colonel, Major among 5 security personnel killed in J&K encounter
The gunfight started between militants and security forces in the Beighpora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir, a police spokesman said.
"Police last night launched an operation on a specific input at Beighpora. Senior officers are monitoring it since last night," he said.
The spokesman said a contact has been established with the militants and a "top terrorist commander" is trapped, without mentioning his name.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU