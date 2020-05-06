JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Aarogya Setu team responds to French hacker; says app safe and sound
Business Standard

Mobile internet suspended in Kashmir as top Hizbul commander trapped

A security forces spokesman said a contact has been established with the militants and a "top terrorist commander" is trapped, without mentioning his name

Topics
mobile internet | Kashmir militants | Hizbul militants

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  Srinagar 

Poonch district, army jawan, LoC, Kashmir border, J&K,
The gunfight started between militants and security forces in the Beighpora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir

Mobile internet services in Kashmir were suspended on Wednesday after top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen terror group Riaz Naikoo, along with another militant, was trapped in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district, officials said.

Mobile internet has been suspended as a precautionary measure, they said.

ALSO READ: Colonel, Major among 5 security personnel killed in J&K encounter

The gunfight started between militants and security forces in the Beighpora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir, a police spokesman said.

"Police last night launched an operation on a specific input at Beighpora. Senior officers are monitoring it since last night," he said.

The spokesman said a contact has been established with the militants and a "top terrorist commander" is trapped, without mentioning his name.
First Published: Wed, May 06 2020. 13:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU