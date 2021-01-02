JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

2020-21 rabi food grains output may surpass previous record: Agri Minister
Business Standard

Mock Covid vaccination drills conducted smoothly in Tamil Nadu: Officials

The drill was held at 17 centres across five districts in Tamil Nadu

Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus Tests

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

WHO nod for Pfizer Covid vaccine may allow better access to poor nations
Representational image of a Covid-19 vaccine

A mock Covid-19 vaccination drill was held at a hospital in Chennai on Saturday.

Officials at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and the Madras Medical College said that the drill went smoothly and involved 27 people till afternoon.

The drill was held at 17 centres across five districts in Tamil Nadu.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, January 02 2021. 15:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU