Moderate to intense rain likely in Mumbai; IMD issues yellow alert

Moderate to intense rain is likely in Mumbai, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.
Intense rain at isolated places is likely in Navi Mumbai and Thane, the IMD further said.
Navi Mumbai and Thane have been put on Orange alert, while Mumbai has been put on Yellow alert.
With the onset of the monsoon, Mumbai has been receiving incessant rains. Several parts of the city have reported waterlogging.
