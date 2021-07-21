Russia hands over commercial offer of 21 MiG-29 fighters to India

-
ALSO READ
Crown group ties up with MiG for post-warranty support to Indian Navy jets
Ensuring military capability
Boeing gets US govt approval to offer F-15EX fighter jet to India
IAF's MiG-21 Bison aircraft crashes, Group Captain dies in accident
Fourth batch of three Rafale fighter jets land in India: Indian Air Force
-
Russia has handed over to India a commercial offer to deliver 21 MiG-29 fighters, a spokesperson for Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said on Tuesday.
"The Indian Air Force staff received a tender request for the supply of 21 aircraft in 2021. The Russian side has transferred to Indian partners the commercial offer that is now being considered by the customer," spokesperson Valeria Reshetnikova told reporters on the sidelines of the MAKS-2021 international aerospace show.
Last year, India's council for defense purchases approved the acquisition of 21 Russia's MiG-29 fighters. The Russian federal service said in February that the Indian government also decided in favour of purchasing the aircraft.
The international aerospace show is taking place in the Moscow Region from July 20-25.
Back in June last year, sources had told ANI that the Indian Air Force (IAF) had pushed a proposal to the government for acquiring new fighter aircraft, including 21 MiG-29s from Russia.
The 21 MiG 29s that the IAF is planning to acquire are from Russia and meet its requirement of new fighters. The IAF has carried out a study to check if the airframe of the MiG-29s.
The Air Force has three squadrons of the MiG-29s -- a twin-engine single-seat air superiority fighter aircraft -- which have been undergoing upgrades for extended life and are considered reliable in the air defence roles.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU