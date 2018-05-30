Four years of Modi govt: 48months.mygov.in showcases top achievements

The Modi government has taken the digital route to mark four years in power and highlight its achievementsduring this period.

The government recently launched a platform speciafically for this -- 48months.mygov.in. The website lists all of the Modi government initiatives in the past four years. The infographic-heavy website also shows the number of beneficiaries of each of the schemes.

The website lays a major emphasis on the impact of the various schemes introduced by the Modi government. In a separate section named "Performance Dashboard", the website lists down the number of beneficiaries of the top initiatives undertaken by the government.

According to the portal, 129 million people benefitted from the Mudra scheme, while 371,419 villages were declared open defecation free. Close to 39 million citizens received LPG connections under the Ujjwala Yojana and 115,978 Gram Panchayats were connected by optical fibre in the past four years.

In the only interactive section on the platform, "Governance Quiz", the government seeks to know the impact of its various schemes on the reader's life. However, the feature is not yet active.

"What has the Government done for citizens like you? What is the progress across various sectors? What is the impact of various Governance Initiatives? Take this informative & interactive Quiz to get acquainted to the Transformation led by the Government in the last 48 months!," the section states.

The website is a subdomain of the citizen engagement platform MyGov.in, launched to help citizens contribute in governance by giving their opinions and views on important issues.